Derek Fisher Proposes To Gloria Govan

Derek Fisher just popped the question to his girlfriend, Gloria Govan — AND SHE SAID, “YES!”

Fisher got down on one knee during a small shindig at their Los Angeles-area home on April 7, surrounded by their kids and Gloria’s nephew, according to TMZ.

Matt Barnes congratulated the couple:

“I have two beautiful boys from my ex we are both focussing on co-parenting & providing the best atmosphere & childhood for them,” Barnes said … “They love him, so I love it.

“Despite not seeing eye to eye initially w Derek he & I are on the same page & communicate weekly about Isaiah and Carter.”

“With that being said congrats on the engagement!”

