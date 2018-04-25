Judge Brinkley Will Not Remove Herself From Meek Mill’s Case

Judge Genece Brinkley will not remove herself from the case and continues to claim that she has only been fair this entire time.

Brinkley’s Lawyer Peruto, tells TMZ the judge does not feel the Supreme Court in any way repudiated her rulings when it ordered that Meek go free without bail, pending the next hearing in June.

According to TMZ, the hearing will determine if the drug and weapons case should be thrown out because of the testimony of a crooked cop, and Peruto suggested Judge Brinkley will not necessarily side with the prosecutor and Meek’s lawyer, both of whom are asking the judge to toss the conviction.

Judge Brinkley’s lawyer says the judge bears no grudge against Meek.

