Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling Down On Kanye’s Trump Comments

Kanye West fans have been both devastated and confused the past couple days as the rapper continues to voice some equally troublesome and vague political opinions. The Chicago native has said recently that he likes the way conservative Candace Owens thinks, and according to E Bro, Mr. West also flat out told him he loves Donald Trump.
Kanye has voiced before that he would have voted for Trump if he had voted in the most recent election, but him doubling down on those ideas is turning fans completely off. Because the rapper’s tweets and comments are pretty vague, many fans are holding out for an explanation and possibly Ye admitting that he’s trolling for some album sales. But now, his longtime collaborator CyHi the Prynce has come to social media to double down on some interesting Trump opinions.
One of CyHi’s first tweets is what prompted much of the backlash, and caused further back-and-forth between some of his followers.
He continued on for a while arguing with disappointed fans:
So….yeah. People were confused by this talk from someone whose lyrics always seem to come from the opposite direction.
It’s hard for people to see public figures they look up to coming out of left field and talking like this, and CyHi’s comments seem to only further drive home the idea that Kanye really might be pro-Trump. It’s a conflicting time for Ye fans indeed.