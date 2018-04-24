News
Meek Mill Finally Granted Bail, To Be Released From Prison

Kevin Hart broke the news to his millions of Instagram followers after visiting Meek earlier today.

Posted 12 hours ago
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

After the Waffle House shooter who killed four people was granted $2 million bond, Meek Mill finally has the opportunity to pay his way out of custody, according to TMZ and Kevin Hart.

Hart visited Meek earlier today and posted on Instagram today to break the news that Meek would soon be free.

Tennessee courts have since revoked Travis Reinking’s bail. Isn’t it amazing to think that Reinking can trespass at the White House and murder four people within the same year and get bail, while Meek is considered a danger to society for popping a wheelie.

According to NY Times writer Daniel Victor, Meek will be at the game tonight to ring the ceremonial first bell.

As @EXavierPope pointed out on Twitter, “Meek Free! Now free the millions of unknown black and brown men being held behind bars for non violent minor drug offenses, the wrongfully accused, the unfairly sentenced in their rightful time, and the those overburdened by excessive bail.“

Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, posted a photo of Meek on the way to tonight’s elimination game against the Miami Heat.

