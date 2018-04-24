MEEK MILL RELEASED FROM PRISON

According to TMZ – Meek Mill will be a free man today after his long legal battle.

TMZ sources say it was the Supreme Court of PA who made the decision overruling Judge Genece Brinkley.

Meek tells TMZ … “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

Although reports are saying he will be released today, our sources have confirmed that the rapper is already free.

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 27 photos Launch gallery Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 1. Julius Dr. J Erving Source:R1 Digital 1 of 27 2. Rick Ross Source:R1 Digital 2 of 27 3. Dr. J Source:R1 Digital 3 of 27 4. Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins Source:R1 Digital 4 of 27 5. #Rally4Meek Source:R1 Digital 5 of 27 6. Boom 103.9's DJ Amir Source:R1 Digital 6 of 27 7. Free Meek Source:R1 Digital 7 of 27 8. The Youth Showed Out Source:R1 Digital 8 of 27 9. Mood: Dallas Week Source:R1 Digital 9 of 27 10. Eric & the kids after the rally Source:R1 Digital 10 of 27 11. Media Frenzy Source:R1 Digital 11 of 27 12. #FreeMeekMill Source:R1 Digital 12 of 27 13. Rozay Source:R1 Digital 13 of 27 14. Before The Rally Source:R1 Digital 14 of 27 15. #Rally4Meek Source:R1 Digital 15 of 27 16. Julius Speaking To The Crowd Source:R1 Digital 16 of 27 17. Aftermath Source:R1 Digital 17 of 27 18. Philly Supports Meek Source:R1 Digital 18 of 27 19. Rally Source:R1 Digital 19 of 27 20. #RoleModels4Meek Source:R1 Digital 20 of 27 21. Filbert Street Source:R1 Digital 21 of 27 22. MMG Source:R1 Digital 22 of 27 23. Eagles Corner Jalen Mills Source:R1 Digital 23 of 27 24. Charlie Mack! Source:R1 Digital 24 of 27 25. DJ Amir & Eagles Defensive End Vinny Curry Source:R1 Digital 25 of 27 26. Stand Together Source:R1 Digital 26 of 27 27. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic Source:Rally4Meek 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

