MEEK MILL RELEASED FROM PRISON

Written By: Nia Noelle

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to TMZ – Meek Mill will be a free man today after his long legal battle.

TMZ sources say it was the Supreme Court of PA who made the decision overruling Judge Genece Brinkley.

Meek tells TMZ … “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

Although reports are saying he will be released today, our sources have confirmed that the rapper is already free.

Meek Mill

Photos
