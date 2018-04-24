75 north is back open after it was shut down for more than two hours just past the Brent Spence Bridge and I-71 Cincinnati police said.

People need to slow down in this rain. You can’t drive fast in this weather… Please be careful!

A two-vehicle collision blocked the left lane on northbound I-471 just before the Big Mac Bridge in Newport, according to Campbell County dispatchers. No one was hurt and the crash has cleared, but be prepared for slow traffic.

A disabled vehicle brought the center lane to a dead halt on southbound I-71/75 on the -Cut-in-the-Hill near the Kyles Lane exit.

The left two lanes were shut down on southbound I-71/75, also on the Cut-in-the-Hill, after two cars crashed about 5:21 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers. All lanes cleared about a half hour later. No one was hurt. (FOX19)

