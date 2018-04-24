Feature Story
Trashy Chic: Woman Miraculously Makes Prom Dress Using Trash Bags

Anything is possible.

Written By: Nia Noelle

UK - London - Well-dressed couple look at map near rubbish

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

One YouTuber was giving fairy godmother realness when she decided to take a household item and make it into something beautiful.

While some magical women can turn pumpkins into carriages, Amber Scholl was out here turning trash bags in prom dresses.

 

Amber conjured up her threads by restitching and gluing trash decorations onto a black body suit, and the results were transformative.

 

For anyone else trying to get creative for prom, Amber has a message.

“Have fun, and don’t take it too seriously,” she told Teen Vogue. “The whole point is to have a great night and feel beautiful, whatever that means to you.”

It appears you truly can find art in anything.

If you want to go trashy chic for your next ball, check out Amber’s tutorial below!

