T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman Looked Totally Over It

Chadwick Boseman hasn’t even had a break from the Black Panther press tour and he’s already doing a promo run for Infinity War. Needless to say, the brother is probably exhausted.

“T’challa this, T’challa that. Nobody ever wanna hear about Chadwick” pic.twitter.com/lxhHw5udlG — Ol'Man Banter (@luvuyo_maseko) April 24, 2018

I mean, he went from this:

To looking like he had the strength of ‘de stregnth of de Bleck Pantha stripped eway’:

Even folks on social media have noticed that our boy may need a break:

lmaoo chadwick tired. this nigga saying “wakanda sometimes” in his head https://t.co/uR3cl0KgVq — nyxine shaw, attorney at law (@vacantvoice) April 24, 2018

Seriously though. Chadwick may need some vibranium to get his energy up if he keeps looking like he’s one minute away from dozing off:

📷|| Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman e Sebastian Stan 💞 pic.twitter.com/9Dfzw1FRi4 — Sebastian Stan BR (@SebStanBrazil) April 24, 2018

Look at the smile on his face at Comic Con in 2016:

Chadwick Boseman, San Diego Comic Con (2016). pic.twitter.com/4m4n53A73E — The BadGentsClubTT (@Badgentsclubtt) July 24, 2016

It’s Black history now:

Ig model Chadwick pic.twitter.com/dWOeq9M6d0 — val’s twin sis 🌙 (@nakiamnger) April 22, 2018

Get some rest, C! And some Kimoyo Beads.

