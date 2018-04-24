Feature Story
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman Looked Totally Over It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Chadwick Boseman hasn’t even had a break from the Black Panther press tour and he’s already doing a promo run for Infinity War. Needless to say, the brother is probably exhausted.

I mean, he went from this:

 

To looking like he had the strength of ‘de stregnth of de Bleck Pantha stripped eway’:

 

Even folks on social media have noticed that our boy may need a break:

 

Seriously though. Chadwick may need some vibranium to get his energy up if he keeps looking like he’s one minute away from dozing off:

Look at the smile on his face at Comic Con in 2016:

It’s Black history now:

Get some rest, C! And some Kimoyo Beads.

comments – add yours
