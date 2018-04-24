T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman Looked Totally Over It

0 reads Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman hasn’t even had a break from the Black Panther press tour and he’s already doing a promo run for Infinity War. Needless to say, the brother is probably exhausted.
I mean, he went from this:
To looking like he had the strength of ‘de stregnth of de Bleck Pantha stripped eway’:
Even folks on social media have noticed that our boy may need a break:
Seriously though. Chadwick may need some vibranium to get his energy up if he keeps looking like he’s one minute away from dozing off:
Look at the smile on his face at Comic Con in 2016:
It’s Black history now:
Get some rest, C! And some Kimoyo Beads.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours