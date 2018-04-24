Right-Wing Yeezy: Kanye West Loves Donald Trump & Gets Embraced By Alex Jones

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Right-Wing Yeezy: Kanye West Loves Donald Trump & Gets Embraced By Alex Jones

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
POLITICS-US-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West’s recent Twitter spree, which revealed some of his ideology and expressed support for conservative commentator Candace Owens, elicited widespread criticism over the weekend. But the comments also earned him praise from many right-wing observers, including controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of InfoWars.

“.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police,” Jones wrote. “And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!”

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 day ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 5 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now