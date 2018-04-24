J. Cole breaks Apple Music’s first-day streaming record in the US

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

J. Cole breaks Apple Music’s first-day streaming record in the US

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
J. Cole

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Via | The Verge

J. Cole’s fifth album, KOD, has broken Apple Music’s record for streams in the first 24 hours in the US with 64.5 million streams on its first day, Apple tells The VergeKOD surpassed the previous record holder, Drake’s Views, by nearly 1 million streams. Seven out of the top 10 most streamed songs in a 24-hour period on Apple Music are now from KOD.

Apple Music pulled in 66 percent of the first-day streaming market share for KOD in the US, and 60 percent worldwide, continuing its run of major first-week streaming totals when it comes to hip-hop and R&B artists. Somehow Apple Music — which has 120 million fewer users than Spotify — continues to give its top competitor trouble with releases in the world’s most popular genre of music.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 day ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 5 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 1 week ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now