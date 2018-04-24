Music
Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned Women

Some of Kevin Harts old tweets are coming back to bite him. Again.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Just For Laughs Festival - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

It took a little over eight years, but Kevin Hart has been hit with the most savage of punchlines.

He wasn’t ready!

Back in 2010, Kevin made a tasteless joke about dark-skinned women on Twitter, writing, “#Handsdown Light-skinned women usually have better credit than a dark-skinned women [sic]…Broke ass dark hoes…lol.”

Kevin’s already been dragged about that particular tweet (which he supposedly tried to delete), but one user had one more dig for the comedian. And she wasn’t going to let some statute of limitation keep her from clocking Kevin, reminding him that his daughter has dark skin.

Still others took a slightly more cold-blooded approach and took aim at Kevin’s mom and his wife

Another woman made the astute observation that Kevin made this joke while being financially dependent on his dark-skinned ex-wife.

