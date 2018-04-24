Chanté Moore Feat. Lewis Sky “One Love” [NEW MUSIC]

0 reads Leave a comment
Chantè Moore is back and brining some new music to us. The song “One Love,” is all about falling for someone and not wanting anyone else. This new single has a fun beat and even features Lewis Sky, who blends so well with her voice.
One of the lines, “After you there is no one else,” just tells the story of never leaving the love you found. This song will leave the fans wanting more from her. Tell us what you think of the new song from Chantè Moore.
