Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership & Benedict Cumberbatch Proves He Has Lips

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch sit down with Xilla Valentine to promote their new movie Avengers Infinity War hitting theaters this Friday. During this casual interview I accidentally brought up a photograph of Benedict, Tom and Tom Hiddleston which was called the most British picture ever, but someone replied by saying there wasn’t a lip in the entire photo.

The tweet quickly went viral.

Benedict Cumberbatch put on his duck lips to show he does indeed have lips.

The rest of the fun interview talks about Tom’s CGI arm hair to display his Spidey-Senses and if we will ever see Miles Morales in the MCU to which Tom was about to reveal all the juicy details before stopping short. Great stuff.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 22 hours ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 5 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now