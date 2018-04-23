Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership & Benedict Cumberbatch Proves He Has Lips

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch sit down with Xilla Valentine to promote their new movie Avengers Infinity War hitting theaters this Friday. During this casual interview I accidentally brought up a photograph of Benedict, Tom and Tom Hiddleston which was called the most British picture ever, but someone replied by saying there wasn’t a lip in the entire photo.

The tweet quickly went viral.

there is not one lip in this whole photo https://t.co/8E8mNAxlW2 — shana (@waterpharks) April 10, 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch put on his duck lips to show he does indeed have lips.

The rest of the fun interview talks about Tom’s CGI arm hair to display his Spidey-Senses and if we will ever see Miles Morales in the MCU to which Tom was about to reveal all the juicy details before stopping short. Great stuff.

