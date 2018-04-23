Genius: MIT Student Invents Headset That Silently Reads Your Mind

What if you never had to type or speak into a device again? A college student featured on 60 Minutes this Sunday appears to have made that crazy idea into a reality.

Arnav Kapur, a student in MIT’s Media Lab, has developed a system to surf the internet with his mind. He silently Googled our questions and heard the answers through vibrations transmitted through his skull and into his inner ear. pic.twitter.com/aN76Jn4AHv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 22, 2018

Arnav Kapur, who studies in MIT’s Media Lab, has “developed a system to surf the internet with his mind,” according to the 60 Minutes report; “He silently Googled our questions and heard the answers through vibrations transmitted through his skull and into his inner ear.”

In the clip above, Arnav reads random questions to himself and waits seconds before having the correct answer vibrate subtly in his ear.

Don’t trip, this isn’t the next step to getting your mind read by strangers in public.

As @ThisKidCalledRJ explains in the comments, the machine reads small muscles in your lower face and neck that can be correlated to your brain waves.

In other, equally confusing words, it takes electrical impulses from your skin and translates it into patterns that resemble speech, allowing you to communicate with the computer without Siri, Alexa or a keyboard.

There’s a logical error in your reasoning. The distance btwn “reading the mind” (it’s actually reading neuromuscular signals in your lwr face+neck) and “manipulating the mind” is light years. It bscly measures electrical impulses from the skin and reconstructs that to speech — ThisKidCalledRJ (@ThisKidCalledRJ) April 23, 2018

The clunky prototype probably won’t make it onto college campuses in time for finals season, but this invention definitely expands the ways we can share and receive information moving forward.

