News
Home > News

How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’ Wayne Tells Fans His “People” Would Let The Choppas Speak If They Kept Throwing Things On Stage

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lil Wayne Says His Crew Will ‘Shoot’ Anyone Who Throws Stuff On Stage

 

Lil Wayne gave concertgoers a warning … if you throw stuff onstage you might get shot.

 

Wayne was performing Saturday night at the Cannabis Cup at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, and he let everyone know that his “people” won’t take too kindly to people throwing things stage at him.

He stops his performance to say,”I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. They’ll just shoot.”

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 22 hours ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 5 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 6 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 7 days ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now