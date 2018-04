J Cole and Kendrick Lamar are rumored to be collaborating on a secret album.

Now, the President of Top Dog Entertainment has sparked rumor by posting the picture below on instagram.

One fan responded: “Stop playing! We need this album to save the rap game“

Another said: “You best not be trolling“.

