PRESS PLAY: Lia Givenchy Announces Snatching Season On 'Draggin It'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
3 reads
It’s “snatching season” for Brooklyn-born femcee Lia Givenchy. The Caribbean queen is sitting pretty, with her crown secure, in the new visuals for her single Draggin It off her EP Baethoven.

Givenchy has been compared to legends like Foxy Brown, but the lyracist takes humbly to the nod. “I won’t compare myself to a legend, but I definitely get that a lot,” she told HipHopOnDeck.

Check out the video, above.

