Lazy Paparazzi: Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Camera Guy Who Watched Her Struggle With Her Luggage At LAX

Comedian Tiffany Haddish went off on a TMZ papparrazi camera guy for watching her and her friends stuggle with luggage at LAX.

Haddish took to IG to detail a story of landing in Los Angles, only to find a camera guy waiting to ask her questions, without offering to help with her suitcases.

During the rant, the 38-year-old revealed she would’ve answered his questions and even finally revealed who bit Beyonce, if he had only lended a hand.

TMZ released this statement on the matter:

“Truth is … our camera guy was just doing his job — which doesn’t include loading luggage — but there’s always room to lend a helping hand.”

Separation of work and humanity?

Watch the video below:

