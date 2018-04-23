Lazy Paparazzi: Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Camera Guy Who Watched Her Struggle With Her Luggage At LAX

Comedian Tiffany Haddish went off on a TMZ papparrazi camera guy for watching her and her friends stuggle with luggage at LAX.
Haddish took to IG to detail a story of landing in Los Angles, only to find a camera guy waiting to ask her questions, without offering to help with her suitcases.
During the rant, the 38-year-old revealed she would’ve answered his questions and even finally revealed who bit Beyonce, if he had only lended a hand.
TMZ released this statement on the matter:
“Truth is … our camera guy was just doing his job — which doesn’t include loading luggage — but there’s always room to lend a helping hand.”
Separation of work and humanity?
Watch the video below:
RELATED LINKS
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine
A Tussle With Tassles: Did Tiffany Haddish Or Janelle Monae Style This Skirt The Best?
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish Went ‘Too Far’ With The Face Biting Scandal