‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 2: Iyanla’s Unusual Antics Expose Hazel E’s Ridiculous Song Lyrics

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Iyanla & Hazel E

Source: OWN / OWN

On this week’s episode of “Tea Talk The Podcast,” Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders dissect the week in TV. From Beyonce’s Coachella performance (dubbed #Beychella) to Iyanla’s hilarious yet effective antics on Iyanla Fix My Life, here’s what the TV gurus were watching all week.

