‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 2: Iyanla’s Unusual Antics Expose Hazel E’s Ridiculous Song Lyrics

On this week’s episode of “Tea Talk The Podcast,” Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders dissect the week in TV. From Beyonce’s Coachella performance (dubbed #Beychella) to Iyanla’s hilarious yet effective antics on Iyanla Fix My Life, here’s what the TV gurus were watching all week.

