Eminem Celebrates Milestone That’s Much Bigger Than His Coachella Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Eminem gave an amazing performance at Coachella last night and fans loved every minute of it. He closed the show out and also celebrated 10 years sober. The rapper received his pin and was overjoyed.

Kanye West is also working on a song with Nas for his new album that will be released on June 15th. Four people are left dead after a shooter walked into The Waffle House and killed them. One man was able to take down the shooter and take away his gun, but he is still on the loose.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

