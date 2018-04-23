The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Should R. Kelly’s Team Have Stuck With Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
R. Kelly made headlines last week after a 19-year-old woman claimed the R&B singer gave her an STD. She is now suing him, but some of R. Kelly’s staff has quit as well. His assistant, publicist and  lawyer has all left his side.

Da Brat believes that people should be riders, but it might have been too much for them to go through. Beyoncè and Solange took a tumble at Coachella. She tried to pick up her little sister and they both fell.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

comments – add yours
Videos
Photos
