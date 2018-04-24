The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Tristan Thompson’s Side Piece Coming To Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian and now one of his side chicks might be heading to television. La La Anthony is allegedly making a reality show titled “Gold Diggers,” and  Loni Blair could be the star of it. She will feature bartenders, strippers and others for this show that have messed with famous people.

Gary With Da Tea also spoke about the sexy photo shoot Nick Cannon and Cynthia Bailey did. Some are saying the two are dating, but that’s not true. The pictures looked good and sexy.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

