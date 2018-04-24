Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian and now one of his side chicks might be heading to television. La La Anthony is allegedly making a reality show titled “Gold Diggers,” and Loni Blair could be the star of it. She will feature bartenders, strippers and others for this show that have messed with famous people.
Gary With Da Tea also spoke about the sexy photo shoot Nick Cannon and Cynthia Bailey did. Some are saying the two are dating, but that’s not true. The pictures looked good and sexy.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship With Tristan Thompson Won’t Last [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tristan Thompson’s Father Ready To Expose His Son ’s Affairs In Tell-All Book
RELATED: Has Khloé Kardashian “Already Forgiven” Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Her?
The Latest:
- Black Tony Runs Down His Prom Inventory [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why We Should Be Celebrating Zendaya For Calling Out Colorism In Hollywood
- Is Tristan Thompson’s Side Piece Coming To Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Dog Who Chased People On Bikes? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson Shares Birth Of His 3rd Daughter On Social Media
- It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light
- How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’ Wayne Tells Fans His “People” Would Let The Choppas Speak If They Kept Throwing Things On Stage
- #RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still Standing”
- Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8 Months In Jail After Flipping Off Speed Cameras