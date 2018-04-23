Tarra Jackson Explains The Meaning Of Financial Fornication [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tarra Jackson is back and talking about her new book “Financial Fornication.” She spoke about how people are spending so much on their credit cards and can’t pay it back. It leads to them having financial STD’s.
Tarra talked about having a credit card to help you build your credit, but not overusing it. Credit is like sex to her just because you like someone doesn’t mean you should do it. Be responsible and listen to the advice she gives.
