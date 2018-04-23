WTFasho When Rapping Goes Wrong!

An Ohio man is facing a serious criminal rap after allegedly threatening employees at a temp agency with physical harm — then telling cops he was only trying out one of his gangsta-styled raps.

Henry A. Morgan the Fourth showed up unannounced at the agency, saying he’d been referred by a friend, but when he was told the job he wanted was already filled, he said he’d come back with tear gas and other items that would “mess up” the folks on site. Morgan fled the scene on a bicycle after his rant, but was nabbed a few blocks away.

According to the police report, the 43-year-old insisted he had no intention of becoming violent and said he was a rapper “that sings songs and maybe he didn’t realize what he had said.” Morgan already has one outstanding warrant for a 2017 assault. (WEWS)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: