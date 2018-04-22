Feature Story
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue & Anthony Mackie Make A Wire Mistake

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie sit down with Xilla Valentine for a fun interview to discuss what Bucky has been doing in Wakanda in the mean time, waiting for the release of the movies and Anthony Mackie makes an epic “WIRE” mistake.

In Avengers Infinity War, Black Panther, Iron Man and the rest of The Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos who is out to capture all six Infinity Stones so he can to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers Infinity War comes out Friday April 27th.

Photos
