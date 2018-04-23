9 O'Clock News
Beyoncé Falls On Stage At Coachella But Plays It Off Perfectly (Video)

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Last week Beyoncé’s monumental and historical Coachella performance was live streamed for the world to watch. However, part 2 this weekend was not and there are tons of flics from the new performance all of the net. Well if you watched the live stream last week you will recall a special dance routine with Bay and her sister, Solange.

Can we discuss how amazing they were 😍😭- #beychella #beyonce #beyoncé #solange

A post shared by Beyonce (@ontheruntourll) on

Well this week that same routine wasn’t so smooth and Bey and Solange had a little snafu 🙀

Watch the clip below:

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

