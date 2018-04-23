12 Things You’re Guaranteed To See Anytime You’re Walmart [EXCLUSIVE]

Walmart is a place where you can see some funny things. Special K gave a list of things he always see’s when he goes to Walmart. He said that butt cracks of little and big people you will always see.

Follow @TheRSMS

Special K also mentioned an overweight woman and her skinny boyfriend. He believes there is always a Black kid getting beat and White kids yelling at their parents. Special K said he always sees a good looking woman that has bad teeth. Do you see any of these things in Walmart?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Tells Why He Will Never Take Viagra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: