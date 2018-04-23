R.I.P. Verne Troyer of ‘Austin Powers’ Fame Has Passed Away at Age 49



R.I.P. Verne Troyer of 'Austin Powers' Fame Has Passed Away at Age 49

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
Celebrities depart the Groucho Club

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty

Actor Verne Troyer is dead at the age of 49, his verified social media accounts reported on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that

Verne passed away today,” a statement on his Facebook page read.

Best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, he was also recognized for his size, as he was born with a genetic disorder called achondroplasia dwarfism, TMZ reported.

Troyer had been open about his personal challenges with alcohol as well, as noted in the statement posted to Facebook:

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

The statement also mentioned Troyer’s recent baptism in front of family and friends, during his most recent “time of adversity.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

