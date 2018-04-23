Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Tapped To Give Howard University Commencement Address

Source: TOLGA AKMEN / Getty
T’ Challa is heading to the HBCU in May.
From the
box-office shattering “Black Panther” to his recent hilarious SNL debut, it’s clear that 2018 is year. And it’s only getting better. Chadwick Boseman’s
Howard University” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Howard University recently announced that the actor, who is also an alum, will be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2018.
“I’m excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students,” Boseman
said in a university press release.
“Let’s listen, learn and build with one another.”
University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said it was an “honor and privilege” to welcome Boseman back.
“His recent role in the blockbuster film ‘Black Panther’ reminds us of the excellence found in the African diaspora and how places like Howard are hidden, untapped gems producing the next generation of scientists, engineers and doctors,” Frederick said in the statement.
“Mr. Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university.”
It’s no secret that Boseman loves him some HBCUs.
As the Huff Post noted, earlier this year the actor told the Chicago Tribune that the safe haven and peace that exists in the fictional Wakanda, actually lives at historically Black colleges and universities.
“It is a Wakanda to a certain degree. There is definitely a lot of T’Challa there,” he said.
“If you have a blanketed idea of what it means to be of African descent and you go to Howard University, you’re meeting people from all over the diaspora — from the Caribbean, any country in Africa, in Europe. So you’re seeing people from all walks of life that look like you but they sound different.”
Howard’s graduation will take place on May 12.
RELATED NEWS:
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL Debut
Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’
Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’
SOURCE:
HelloBeautiful.com
Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful
First Picture Courtesy of Disney and HelloBeautiful
Second Picture Courtesy of Tolga Akmen and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
54 photos Launch gallery
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
54 of 54