Music
Home > Music

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 2: Are Boycotts Effective In 2018?

The recent controversy surrounding two men being 'arrested while Black' at Starbucks has many wondering if boycotting brands will help corporations realize Black lives do matter.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
LTBW2

Source: iOne Digital / LTBW2

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

This week’s topic:  Are boycotts effective in 2018?

The digital era brings modern day racism to our screens daily, with arrests and shootings unfortunately becoming a staple on our timelines.  Seeing injustice played out right before our eyes regularly has turned even the most apathetic among us into full on activists. We recently saw two black men arrested while Black at Starbucks which prompted the CEO to close all Starbucks locations on May 29th for employees to undergo “implicit bias training.”

Is Starbucks doing enough? Will Black people opting out of buying their coffee prompt change? Tune in today and find out.

RELATED LINKS

New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 14 hours ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 days ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 4 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 4 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now