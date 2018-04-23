Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Teyana Taylor will all release music in a couple months. On Twitter, Kanye told fans this so everyone better get ready. Cardi B was also on Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about being pregnant as well as how it happened.
Headkrack performed in Raleigh-Durham and it was amazing. He’s still dealing with the loss of his mother, but knows that she is so proud of him. Headkrack mentioned that it felt like 1000 people in the crowd were all giving him hugs.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Going On Tour With Eric B & Rakim [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack Opens Up After The Loss Of His Mother
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine
- Rickey Smiley Cuts Up With Smokie Norful [VIDEO]
- Kanye West Announces New Album & Kid Cudi Collab Project Release Dates
- So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise Of Their Life On ‘Jimmy Fallon’
- Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio Students Join Walk Out to Commemorate Columbine Anniversary
- James Comey Memos Show How He Really Felt About President Obama, Eric Holder And Loretta Lynch
- Psychic Wayne Tells Rickey Smiley Show Listeners What’s In The Card For Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE]
- WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD
- Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line