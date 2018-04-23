Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Teyana Taylor will all release music in a couple months. On Twitter, Kanye told fans this so everyone better get ready. Cardi B was also on Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about being pregnant as well as how it happened.

Headkrack performed in Raleigh-Durham and it was amazing. He’s still dealing with the loss of his mother, but knows that she is so proud of him. Headkrack mentioned that it felt like 1000 people in the crowd were all giving him hugs.

