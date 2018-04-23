The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony In Hiding From T.I., His Kids & Young Dro [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Black Tony has found himself in trouble again. He recently talked about trying to get with Tiny and not caring that she was with T.I. Black Tony was breathing heavy in his mothers attic hiding.

He mentioned to Rickey Smiley that he’s scared because T.I., his kids, and Young Dro are all looking for him. Black Tony even said that he knows its T.I. because he’s using big words. We will have to wait and see what happens because he began to run.

Photos
