Prank Call: Woman Hears From Two Men Messing With Her Man [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Roy Wood Jr. pulled the ultimate prank on a woman. He called up and accused her of sleeping with his man. The woman was very confused and immediately began getting an attitude with him.
She kept saying she didn’t date him and he needs to keep an eye on him. Another person then got on the phone claiming that it was their man and she couldn’t have him. You won’t believe how this prank call ended.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Mother Defends Son Accused Of Soiling Himself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Fraud [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Gets Checked For Calling A Man’s Fiancèe A Liar [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine
- Rickey Smiley Cuts Up With Smokie Norful [VIDEO]
- Kanye West Announces New Album & Kid Cudi Collab Project Release Dates
- So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise Of Their Life On ‘Jimmy Fallon’
- Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio Students Join Walk Out to Commemorate Columbine Anniversary
- James Comey Memos Show How He Really Felt About President Obama, Eric Holder And Loretta Lynch
- Psychic Wayne Tells Rickey Smiley Show Listeners What’s In The Card For Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE]
- WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD
- Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line
Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]
55 photos Launch gallery
Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]
1. xscape at city winery1 of 55
2. xscape at city winery2 of 55
3. xscape at city winery3 of 55
4. xscape at city winery4 of 55
5. xscape at city winery5 of 55
6. xscape at city winery6 of 55
7. xscape at city winery7 of 55
8. xscape at city winery8 of 55
9. xscape at city winery9 of 55
10. xscape at city winery10 of 55
11. xscape at city winery11 of 55
12. xscape at city winery12 of 55
13. xscape at city winery13 of 55
14. xscape at city winery14 of 55
15. xscape at city winery15 of 55
16. xscape at city winery16 of 55
17. xscape at city winery17 of 55
18. xscape at city winery18 of 55
19. xscape at city winery19 of 55
20. xscape at city winery20 of 55
21. xscape at city winery21 of 55
22. xscape at city winery22 of 55
23. xscape at city winery23 of 55
24. xscape at city winery24 of 55
25. xscape at city winery25 of 55
26. xscape at city winery26 of 55
27. xscape at city winery27 of 55
28. xscape at city winery28 of 55
29. xscape at city winery29 of 55
30. xscape at city winery30 of 55
31. xscape at city winery31 of 55
32. xscape at city winery32 of 55
33. xscape at city winery33 of 55
34. xscape at city winery34 of 55
35. xscape at city winery35 of 55
36. xscape at city winery36 of 55
37. xscape at city winery37 of 55
38. xscape at city winery38 of 55
39. xscape at city winery39 of 55
40. xscape at city winery40 of 55
41. xscape at city winery41 of 55
42. Xscape at City Winery42 of 55
43. Xscape at City Winery43 of 55
44. Xscape at City Winery44 of 55
45. Xscape at City Winery45 of 55
46. Xscape at City Winery46 of 55
47. Xscape at City Winery47 of 55
48. Xscape at City Winery48 of 55
49. Xscape at City Winery49 of 55
50. Xscape at City Winery50 of 55
51. Xscape at City Winery51 of 55
52. Xscape at City Winery52 of 55
53. Xscape at City Winery53 of 55
54. Xscape at City Winery54 of 55
55. Xscape at City Winery55 of 55
comments – add yours