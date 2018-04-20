Cincy
Ohio Attorney General Says No To Recreational Marijuana!

Written By: Nia Noelle

If you thought that you were about to have legal Marijuana in Ohio think again!

Because Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected a petition Thursday proposing legalizing marijuana in the state of Ohio to anyone 21 years and older.

Here’s the reasons it was rejected via (FOX19)

  • The summary language giving the General Assembly authority to regulate “marijuana commerce” does not accurately reflect the actual amendment language.
  • The summary omits references in the amendment that “Marijuana businesses shall be lawful only in those voting precincts in which the majority of the voters approved this section.”

  • The summary omits references in the amendment that “The General Assembly shall within 240 days after the effective date enact and enable laws, rules, and regulations consistent with this section.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How do you feel about this?
  • Would it increase the economy?
Don Juan Fasho

