WEIRD NEWS: Woman Arrested for Breaking Into a Home to Take a Bath and Eat Cheetos

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

WEIRD NEWS: Woman Arrested for Breaking Into a Home to Take a Bath and Eat Cheetos

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bag of cheese puffs

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

MONROE, La. – A Louisiana woman is accused of breaking into a home, stripping naked and taking a bath while eating the homeowner’s Cheetos, according to MyArkLaMiss.com.

Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property in the home invasion.

According to a police report, a woman returned to her Monroe home and found a naked woman in the bathtub.

Washington reportedly told officers that an unknown man told her to break-in to the house.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Paula Hible and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Grill and Getty Images

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos