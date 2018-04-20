Feature Story
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights & The Internet Descends Into Petty Mode

Call it progress.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Ariana Grande has been rocking the same two hairstyles for what feels like forever. If the “Side To Side” singer is in the building, it’s damn near guaranteed she’ll be sporting either a high ponytail or a half up-half down situation. She said she’d been covering up damaged hair due to constant dye jobs, but that was back in 2014 and she should be able to completely retire the ponytail by now. Nope…aside from a few moments here and there, years later the pony is still her signature style.

So, today, there was a lot of chatter online when she went with a lower, sleeker ponytail to promote her new single “No Tears Left To Cry.” Change, at last? Kind of. In response to the not-so-new ‘do, the innanet mustered up all the sarcasm it could from deep within. Hit the flip.

