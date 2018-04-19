News
Home > News

Watch: Desus & Mero Talk To Paula Patton About Her New Movie “Traffik”

Paula Patton stopped by VICELAND for a hilarious interview

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Paula Patton‘s upcoming film Traffik is out in theaters tomorrow, so she’s been making her rounds doing press throughout New York recently. Last night, the actress stopped by Desus & Mero for a hilarious interview, and as always, the extended version uploaded online has even more gems than what we get to see on TV.

Throughout the interview, Patton talked with Desus and Mero about her new film, her relationship with ex-husband Robin Thicke, what it’s like to work in Hollywood, and more. Peep the extended cut below to see the hilarious interactions between Paula and the most illustrious hosts in late night.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 15 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos