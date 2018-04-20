Has Black Hollywood Finally Arrived? Laz Alonzo & Director Deon Taylor Weigh In

With the record-breaking successes of critically-acclaimed films such as Get Out, Black Panther, Creed and Moonlight, which not only boast black lead actors but also black directors, many believe that Black Hollywood has finally arrived. By “arrive”, they mean films telling stories about black people and created by black people with black lead actors prove can perform well at the box office both domestically and internationally.

We sat down with actor, Laz Alonzo, one of the stars of the upcoming thriller film Traffik, and the film’s director Deon Taylor, to talk about how and if Black Hollywood has changed for the better.

Check out the video above.

