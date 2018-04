Yes, that was an earthquake you just felt!

At 8:01pm the Metro Detroit area got hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake that came from Amherstburg, Canada. The quake shook all the way down the river.

Feel a tremor? USGS confirms a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Amherstburg, Canada, just east of the Detroit River, at approximately 801pm: https://t.co/nDJShBmQNM #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 20, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: