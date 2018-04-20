REALLY?: Catholic Church To Hold A Beyonce Mass

REALLY?: Catholic Church To Hold A Beyonce Mass

Get ready to get your praise on to some Beyonce jams in church.

If you live in San Francisco, you can visit Grace Cathedral Church where they’re set to hold a Beyoncé Mass.

via NBC Bay Area:

The Vine SF at Grace Cathedral invites parishioners “to sing your Beyoncé favorites and discover how her art opens a window into the lives of marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females.”

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Rev. Jude Harmon, founding pastor of the Vine, said “the beauty of Beyoncé’s music is she explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone. We can use it as a conversation starter. That’s what it’s designed to be.”

