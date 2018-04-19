Music
Home > Music

Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Themed Wedding With Birdman

The "Unbreak My Heart" singer wants it to be a “Carrie Bradshaw" affair that's "elegant and a little sexy.” 

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Months after Toni Braxton finally confirmed that she and Birdman are engaged, we finally have some dish on what kind of the wedding the couple plans on having.

According to Page Six, the “Unbreak My Heart” singer recently told PEOPLE that she wants her nuptials to have a  Great Gatsby theme.

“This is my second wedding, and I’m over 40,” she said. “It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride. It’ll be elegant and a little sexy.”

We’re here for it!

“He’s been my bestie for like 15 or 16 years,” she added.

Things went from platonic to romantic in 2016 amid her health woes brought on by lupus. “Every day I had a show, he came.”

There’s no news on the wedding date.

For almost a year, there have been rumors that the Grammy winner and rapper had eloped, with even Tamar joking that the two were married, but Toni finally confirmed their engagement in the season 6 trailer of reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

RELATED NEWS:

Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

UPDATE! Toni Braxton And Birdman ARE NOT Married

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
[ione_media_gallery id="2540463" overlay="true"]
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 12 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 12 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos