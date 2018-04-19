Music
Home > Music

Wendy Williams Came For The Clark Sisters & The Gospel World Came Back At Her

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Backstage & Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Clark Sisters are gospel royalty, so when Wendy Williams came throwing shade, the gospel community threw it right back at her.

In case you missed it, Wendy dissed the Clark Sisters when she said the legendary gospel act should step it up because they the closest they’ve gotten to having a number one hit is being featured on Snoop Doggs gospel album, which topped the charts upon its recent release.

Gospel artists like Kierra Sheard came to the defense of The Clark Sisters and read Wendy for filth.

Wendy better do her research and say a prayer before throwing so much shade.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?

Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Suffering With Graves’ Disease In The Middle Of Menopause

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 12 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 12 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos