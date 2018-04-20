3 Things You Should Know About Relationships [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson was recently called out by Derrick Jackson for talking about relationships. He wanted to clear the air and explain what exactly he wanted to say. Jeff mentioned that people need to be more honest with themselves about why they cheat as well as why they don’t want to leave the person they shouldn’t be with.
He also talked about the “meantime” person, it’s the person that you’re playing with in between relationships. Jeff believes you need to hold yourself more accountable about why you’re cheating and unhappy. Tell us what you think about what Jeff Johnson said.
RELATED: Jeff Johnson Apologizes For Not Condemning Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Will Forever Be Indebted To Omarosa Manigault-Newman [VIDEO]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]
