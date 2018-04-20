The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

3 Things You Should Know About Relationships [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jeff Johnson was recently called out by Derrick Jackson for talking about relationships. He wanted to clear the air and explain what exactly he wanted to say. Jeff mentioned that people need to be more honest with themselves about why they cheat as well as why they don’t want to leave the person they shouldn’t be with.

He also talked about the “meantime” person, it’s the person that you’re playing with in between relationships. Jeff believes you need to hold yourself more accountable about why you’re cheating and unhappy. Tell us what you think about what Jeff Johnson said.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Apologizes For Not Condemning Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Will Forever Be Indebted To Omarosa Manigault-Newman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

We look back on couples who made Black love look so good this year.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos