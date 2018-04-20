The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Interesting Way Kanye West Returned To Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West is slowing making his way back onto Twitter and doing it in an interesting way. Headkrack mentioned that he will be writing a book on the social media. Kanye will send out different lines at a time.

Fans also won’t be able to buy it anywhere so watch out. He’s tweeted inspirational messages and more. What do you think about Kanye West writing a book on Twitter?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kim K. & Chrissy Teigen Had Jokes About Kanye’s Twitter Return

RELATED: Why Kanye West Criticized Nike [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]

The Life And Times Of Kim & Kanye [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos