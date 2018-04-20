The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Ne-Yo Cheating On His Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It might be a little trouble in paradise for Crystal Smith and her husband, Ne-Yo. He was allegedly cheating on her with a dancer from the television show, “ World Of Dance.” Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people should check on them during this time.

Cardi B is climbing up the Billboard charts. She even beat Beyoncè’s record she’s held since 2016. Gary thinks Beyoncè is mad, but we are sure she’s happy for Cardi.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Ne-Yo & Lil Duval Got Into It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ne-Yo Goes On Defensive Rant After His Call For Men To Be Faithful Backfires

RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Explains Her Controversial Comments About Her Son’s Hair [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

We look back on couples who made Black love look so good this year.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos