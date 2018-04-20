Music
Cardi B Names 3 Things You Shouldn’t Do In A Strip Club [VIDEO]

Cardi B made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

However, things got really interesting when Cardi and Ellen played a game called 5 Second Rule, where they had to name three things in five seconds that would fit in one category. Cardi had a lot to say when responding to a question about what you shouldn’t do in a strip club. Her answer?

“Not give money, slap the booty real hard, and eat chicken wings…People eat chicken wings in the strip club. It’s kinda gross.”

Watch the video above to see the full video of Cardi and Ellen playing the 5 Second Rule.

