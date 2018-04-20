E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Romaine Lettuce in Ohio!

An E. Coli outbreak has expanded to 16 states including Ohio. The chopped romaine lettuce was grown in Yuma, Arizona and the CDC is reporting a total of 53 cases with 31 of those being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within one week, but some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, resulting in a type of kidney failure. There have been 2 cases reported in Ohio.

