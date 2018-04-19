Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ellen DeGeneres Has Questions About Cardi B’s Twerk-A-Thon At Coachella

Was she practicing for something???

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cardi B is continuing to make her impact on the world, and this time, she stopped by daytime television to talk about none other than stripping and twerking.

Well…of course she talked about her amazing rap career and her upbringing as well. But the most hilarious parts came when Ellen brought up Cardi’s provocative moves at Coachella. Peep what Cardi had to say below, then swipe through for more hilarious moments with the talk show host.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 6 hours ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 6 hours ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 2 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 4 days ago
04.15.18
Photos