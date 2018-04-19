The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Black Men Can Learn From Serena Williams’ Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Serena Williams is married to her lovely husband, Alexis Ohanian. He is all about show her love and defending her. Drake released a song and Alexis believed he was saying slick stuff about her.

Alexis called Drake’s music mediocre. Gary With Da Tea believes that more Black men need to be like that with their women. What do you think about what Alexis Ohanian said?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Serena’s Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

Photos