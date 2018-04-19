What Black Men Can Learn From Serena Williams’ Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Serena Williams is married to her lovely husband, Alexis Ohanian. He is all about show her love and defending her. Drake released a song and Alexis believed he was saying slick stuff about her.

Alexis called Drake’s music mediocre. Gary With Da Tea believes that more Black men need to be like that with their women. What do you think about what Alexis Ohanian said?

