How To Get Right With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Jini Thorton is giving everyone advice about their taxes. Some people want to get right with the IRS as far as owning money and she shares what she knows. One man spoke about how he hasn’t filed in 10 years because of child support and knew he would owe.

Another person spoke about how they owed money from years ago and wants to settle. She explained that it’s certain paperwork you must fill out for that to happen. Listen to hear more about taxes.

