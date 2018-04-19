How To Get Right With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jini Thorton is giving everyone advice about their taxes. Some people want to get right with the IRS as far as owning money and she shares what she knows. One man spoke about how he hasn’t filed in 10 years because of child support and knew he would owe.
Another person spoke about how they owed money from years ago and wants to settle. She explained that it’s certain paperwork you must fill out for that to happen. Listen to hear more about taxes.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jini Thorton Explains How Uber Drivers Can Get Their Tax Deductions In Order [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Tax Questions You Might Need Answered [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Tips On Avoiding Trouble & Getting Ahead At Tax Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To New York
- Steve Harvey Declares Kanye West Was Best “Family Feud” Celebrity Panelist Ever
- Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Reportedly Set YouTube Livestreaming Record
- Who Wore The Suit Better? Russell Westbrook Or The Toronto Raptors Mascot?
- This Letter Writing, Teacher Confronting Dad Deserves An Award For Being So Awesome
- What To Do If You Haven’t Filed Your Taxes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave At An Auction
- Dwyane Wade Bans Kevin Hart From Game 3 In Miami
- Meek Mill Interviews With Don Lemon On CNN [VIDEO]
- Why JB Smoove Was Booed [EXCLUSIVE]